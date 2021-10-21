Mechanical backlit gaming keyboards are the newest trend in the PC market offloading the traditional and boring keypads. They not only create an ambience but also let you enjoy and control the gaming functionalities better.

We have found five mechanical gaming keyboards to break the stereotype of rather dull keyboards.

RAPOO GK500 Backlit Gaming Keyboard

The GK500 mechanical backlit gaming keyboard is a wired gaming keyboard that features an elegant design along with multi-coloured RGB backlit keys. The keyboard is built for tough gaming occasions, has a spill-resistant feature. The RAPOO GK500 backlit gaming keyboard is available on Amazon and other offline stores at ₹3,999. The product comes in two colours Black and White.

Logitech G413 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

View Full Image Logitech G413 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The Logitech Romer-G is designed for precise and clean lighting through the keycap. The keys are visible and never distracting, especially during late night gaming sessions. The Function (FN) keys let you control volume, play and pause, skip track, mute, toggle lighting, enter game mode. The mechanical keyboard sells at ₹5,495.

XPG Infarex K10 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

View Full Image XPG Infarex K10 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The XPG Mechanical Gaming keyboard comes with RGB 9 Lighting Effects, 26 Anti Ghosting Keys that prevents key mishaps. The media keys XPG - RGB Gaming Keyboard make quick adjustments to music, sound, or other effects in the middle of a battle without having to open other programs or apps. It is available for ₹2,499 on Amazon.

Cosmic Byte CB-GK-23 Artemis Mechanical Keyboard

View Full Image Cosmic Byte CB-GK-23 Artemis Mechanical Keyboard

The keypad has 68 keys with Software support, spectra RGB lighting effects, more than 10 LED lighting mode and adjustable backlight brightness and speed. The Cosmic Byte CB-GK-23 Artemis Mechanical Keyboard sells at ₹2,404.

Redragon Kumara K552-RGB LED Backlit USB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

View Full Image Redragon Kumara K552 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The RGB Led keyboard comes with Double-shot injection molded keycaps offering crystal clear uniform backlighting and lettering that doesn't scratch off. With 87 mechanical gaming keyboards keys are conflict free (n-Key Rollover) for ultimate Gaming performance. The mechanical gaming keypad can be purchased at ₹3,599.

