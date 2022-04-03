Smartwatches have evolved to be a part of connected ecosystem and with features such as heart rate monitoring, oxygen monitoring, taking care of calories burnt and steps taken these IoT devices have found more takers in India. Like always, budget does play an important factor while deciding for these smartwatches.

There are luxury high-end smartwatches priced above ₹30k but Indians generally prefer smartwatches under ₹3,000. The mass adoption been also credited to the ease of use and functions they offer such as call alerts, notifications and other important stats on the wrist itself without the need of taking out phone every time.

These are some of the smartwatches under 2,500 currently that provide these functionalities:

1: Realme Watch S100

Recently launched Realme Watch S100 comes with a 1.69 inch color display and 12 day battery life. Additionally, it offers an interesting body temperature sensor which allows the watch to measure your skin temperature. The display on the TechLife Watch S100 can offer a peak brightness of 530 nits. It also has a IP68 certification and is resistant against dust and water. The Realme Watch S100 is available at ₹2,249 on the Realme official website, Flipkart and offline stores.

2: boAt Watch Mercury

The boAt Watch Mercury is a feature-packed smartwatch with real-time temperature monitoring. Mercury comes with multiple sports modes, menstrual cycle tracker. It is IP68 sweat, splash and dust resistance. boAt Watch Mercury is available at ₹1,999 on the official website, Flipkart and offline stores.

3: Noise ColorFit Qube O2

The ColorFit Qube O2 smartwatch supports 24x7 heart rate monitoring and comes with IP68 certification. It has a 1.4 inch full touch display and a SpO2 monitor. It also offers customisable and cloud-based watch faces and comes in 8 sports mode. The ColorFit Qube O2 is available for ₹1,999 on the official website, Flipkart and offline stores.

4: Fire-Boltt Ninja

Fire-Boltt Ninja comes with a touch- to- wake and lift- to-wake feature and offers Spo2 monitor, HR Monitor, Sleep tracker and active sports Modes. It has a 1.3 inch HD display and a full metal body. The Fire-Boltt Ninja is available for ₹1,999 Flipkart.

5: Dizo Watch 2 Sports

With a 4.29 cm touchscreen interface, the DIZO Watch 2 Sports offers 600 nits brightness. There are 110+ Sports Modes to choose from. DIZO Watch 2 Sports is available in six colours. It is available for ₹2,499 Flipkart.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.