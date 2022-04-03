Five smartwatches under 2,500 that fits under budget and alerts vitals

Recently launched Realme Watch S100 comes with a 1.69 inch color display and 12 day battery life. Additionally, it offers an interesting body temperature sensor which allows the watch to measure your skin temperature. The display on the TechLife Watch S100 can offer a peak brightness of 530 nits. It also has a IP68 certification and is resistant against dust and water. The Realme Watch S100 is available at ₹2,249 on the Realme official website, Flipkart and offline stores.