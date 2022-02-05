Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale ends tonight. The sale is offering deals and discounts on mobile phones, electronics items, gadgets and accessories. On top of it, FlIpkart’s Big Bachat Dhamaal sale provides easy returns, free delivery and at low prices. Paytm users can also get upto 50 cashback in their Paytm wallet while shopping under the Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. Other household items will be on sale too.

New smartphones are on sale as well. You can purchase Realme, Poco, Infinix, Redmi, Oppo, Apple and Samsung phones under this category as well. On electronics, Flipkart is offering upto 80 per cent discount on wearables, hearables, and other smart accessories.

Smart TVs are available at discounts on the platform. Brands like Vu, Mi, LG, Realme and Samsung are up for grab during the three day sale period.

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale is also offering refurbished smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Redmi, Nokia, Google Pixel, etc. The homegrown e-commerce major says that all phones will be functional and go through 47 quality checks.

Here are some of the refurbished smartphones available on Flipkart:

Apple iPhone 6s

The refurbished Rose Gold colour variant is available for only ₹13,699 in the 64GB format. It features a 4.7 inch Retina display with TouchID. The Apple iPhone 6s comes with a 12MP rear camera along with 5MP selfie lens. The iPhone 6s has A9 chipset to go with it. The 16GB iPhone 6s is selling at ₹11,499 on Flipkart. The Silver and Space Grey colour options are also available.

The Apple iPhone 6 will be available for ₹9,499 in the 16GB version.

Google Pixel 3

The refurbished Google Pixel 3 is selling at ₹11,499 on Flipkart. The 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage phone features a 5.4 inch FHD+ display. Google Pixel 3 sports dual front lenses of 8MP+8MP resolution. It gets a 12.2MP rear camera. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset along with 2,915mAh battery.

There are other refurbished smartphones from brands like Redmi, Nokia, Realme, Samsung and many others

