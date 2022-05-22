Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale will end tonight. Started on May 20, the three day sale offered deals across mobile phones, appliances, and other electronics items. Apart from these offers, Flipkart is also providing discounts on home and grocery items, apparels and other daily household necessities. Flipkart is offering up to 70 per cent on smart TVs and 80 per cent on electronics items.

Flipkart is also offering limited deals at certain times on selected items. The e-commerce portal is offering deals on Motorola phones, Poco smartphones and other smartphones. The sale also includes offers on iPhones.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion 5G is selling at ₹18,999 on Flipkart. The Moto G31 price has been reduced to ₹10,999. The Moto G40 Fusion is available with discount at ₹14,499. The Poco C31 can be purchased at ₹7,499 while the Poco M4 Pro 4G sale starts at ₹12,999.

Apple iPhone 13 is also offered on 6 per cent discount and is currently selling at ₹74,990 on Flipkart. On top of it, Flipkart is giving up to ₹33,000 for your old phone. The exchange value depends upon the brand, year of manufacture and physical condition of the old phone. The ₹33,000 is the maximum exchange value which is only possible under the extreme conditions.

The iPhone 13 therefore can be purchased at ₹41,990. Above all, Flipkart is also offering up to ₹4,000 instant discount on the HDFC Bank cards and thus taking the price of iPhone 13 to ₹37,990.

Apple iPhone 13 has a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display. It runs on A15 Bionic chipset. The phone has dual 12MP rear lenses and a 12MP front camera. The iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 along with iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.