Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026: Are 1.0,000mAh batteries the new smartphone must-have?

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 is set to begin on October 8, bringing discounts, bank offers and No Cost EMI deals on smartphones across price segments. One of the most notable trends this year is the rise of larger smartphone batteries. Many new phones now pack 7,000 mAh batteries or more, while some exceed 9,000 mAh and 10,000 mAh.

Realme, POCO, Vivo, Motorola and Nothing are all participating in Flipkart Big Billion Days. POCO is pushing battery capacity aggressively, while Nothing is taking a different approach with its Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro and Phone (4b). For buyers, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale offers an opportunity to compare phones focused on battery capacity with those offering a more balanced set of features.

Realme P4 Power leads the battery race The Realme P4 Power 5G is one example of the larger-battery trend. It packs a 10,001 mAh Titan battery, which Realme claims is the first 10,001 mAh smartphone battery in India. It also supports 80W charging and 27W reverse charging.

The phone is priced at ₹32,999. During Flipkart Big Billion Days, Realme is offering up to ₹3,000 off or up to nine months of No Cost EMI. After the maximum discount, the price comes down to ₹29,999.

The P4 Power also comes with IP69, IP68 and IP66 protection, Gorilla Glass 7i and MIL-STD-810H certification. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and features a 6.8-inch 144Hz AMOLED display.

POCO pushes 10,000mAh batteries into the mainstream POCO is taking the large-battery approach across several price points. The POCO X8 Power has a 10,000 mAh battery. It will be available for ₹29,999, down from ₹35,999. The POCO X8 Pro Max has a 9,000 mAh battery and is now priced at ₹42,999.

The POCO X8 also has a 9,000 mAh battery. This will sell for ₹24,999, compared with its regular price of ₹29,999. The POCO M8 Power brings an 8,000 mAh battery to the ₹20,999 price point.

Realme takes batteries below ₹ 25,000 Realme pushes large batteries into more affordable segments. The Realme P4x 5G carries a 7,000 mAh battery, a Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor and a 144 Hz display. Its ₹26,999 price gets up to ₹4,000 off during Flipkart Big Billion Days, bringing the price to ₹22,999.

The Realme P4 Lite 5G also has a 7,000mAh battery and a 144Hz display. Priced at ₹18,999, it receives a ₹2,500 Big Billion Days discount, taking the price to ₹16,499.

Vivo and Motorola join the battery race The trend includes Vivo and Motorola. The vivo T5x holds a 7,200mAh battery and 44W charging, while the vivo T5 has a 7,050mAh battery and 44W charging. The T5 is priced at ₹34,999.

The vivo T5 Lite 5G has a 6,500mAh battery, 44W charging and a 120Hz display. It is priced at ₹22,999.

Motorola's Moto G77 Power also packs a 7,000 mAh battery. It costs ₹27,999 and adds expandable storage through a microSD card. Meanwhile, the Moto Edge 70 Fusion focuses more on its 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and 68W charging.

Nothing takes a different approach Nothing also offers benefits during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026, but its smartphones show that a bigger battery is not the only way to compete.

The Nothing Phone (4a) gets a ₹3,000 price cut on the 6GB+128GB variant, along with a ₹4,000 bank offer. After the bank offer, coupon and exchange bonus, its effective price is ₹32,999. It has a 5,400 mAh battery, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and a 6.78‑inch 1.5K 120 Hz AMOLED display.

The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro offers a ₹4,500 bank offer and a ₹500 exchange bonus. The price begins at ₹49,999 for the 8GB+128GB version. It has a 6.83‑inch 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor.

The cheaper Nothing Phone (4b) offers a ₹4,000 discount and a ₹4,000 bank offer on its 6GB+128GB edition, bringing the price down to ₹27,999. It features a 6,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor and a 120Hz Super AMOLED display.

Are bigger batteries becoming the new smartphone priority? The numbers suggest that battery capacity is becoming a major competition. The Realme P4 Power and POCO X8 Power exceed 10,000 mAh. The POCO X8 Pro Max and POCO X8 provide 9,000 mAh batteries. Even phones priced under ₹20,000 now reach 7,000 mAh or more.

Yet battery size alone does not decide how long a phone runs. Processor efficiency, display technology, refresh rate, software optimisation and charging speed also shape a phone’s endurance.

During Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026, customers will have a variety of options. Those who prioritise maximum endurance can look at the realme P4 Power 5G, POCO X8 Power, POCO X8 Pro Max or POCO X8, while buyers seeking a more balanced package can consider the realme P4x 5G, realme P4 Lite 5G, vivo T5x, vivo T5, Moto G77 Power, Nothing Phone (4a), Nothing Phone (4a) Pro or Nothing Phone (4b).