Flipkart’s highly anticipated Big Billion Days Sale for 2024 is gearing up for an exciting launch, with exclusive early access starting on September 26 for Plus members. Meanwhile, non-Plus members will gain entry to the sale on September 27. The event promises major discounts across a wide range of products, but the spotlight is expected to be on smartphone deals, especially iPhones and Samsung devices.

This year, following the release of the iPhone 16 series, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are set to be offered at jaw-dropping discounts. As per several media outlets, Flipkart's teasers suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro, which typically starts at Rs. 1,09,900 for the 128GB model, will likely be available for as low as Rs. 89,999. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, originally priced at Rs. 1,34,900, could be priced under Rs. 1,00,000 during the sale, likely around Rs. 99,999.

Although details for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models haven’t been fully disclosed, significant discounts are also expected on these devices, making it an opportune time for Apple fans to upgrade.

Samsung phones will also feature prominently in the sale. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S23, originally priced much higher, will be offered for Rs. 37,999. The standout deal in the Samsung lineup is the Galaxy S23 FE 5G, a popular flagship phone with a 50MP rear camera, 8K video capability, and 3x optical zoom. This phone will drop below Rs. 30,000, offering exceptional value.

Additionally, Samsung's mid-range devices from the Galaxy A, M, and F series are expected to receive considerable discounts, making it an excellent opportunity for those seeking budget-friendly smartphones.

Beyond Apple and Samsung, customers can also expect deals on devices from other leading smartphone brands such as Vivo, Oppo, and OnePlus. While the specific discounts have yet to be revealed, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale is known for offering competitive prices across all categories.

With early access beginning on September 26 for Flipkart Plus members, shoppers will have a head start on grabbing these exciting offers before they go live for everyone on September 27.

VIVO COLLABORATION SOLUTIONS More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!