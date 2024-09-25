Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 begins at midnight for Plus members: Deals on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024 starts on September 26 for Plus members and September 27 for others. Major discounts on smartphones, especially iPhones and Samsung devices, are anticipated, with iPhone 15 Pro dropping to Rs. 89,999 and Galaxy S23 priced at Rs. 37,999.
