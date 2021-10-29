Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is going live on the platform. Started on Thursday it will continue till November 3. Going with the festivity, the e-commerce platform is offering some crazy discount on the smartphones starting from Apple iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy F42, POCO M2 Pro and many more. If you have missed the opportunity to buy these smartphone you can simply log in and book your desired brand at the discounted price. Just check the availability at your zip code.

The Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale is offering a handsome deal on these smartphones;

Apple iPhone 12

The most aspirational smartphone that each one of you wants to own is going live on sale. The iPhone 12 features 64 GB ROM 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR Display, 12MP + 12MP rear cameras along with a 12MP selfie lens. It comes with A14 Bionic chip coupled with 64GB of ROM. The smartphone is IP68 water resistance. The front camera comes with Night Mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR Recording. The 64BG iPhone 12 is available at ₹53,999. It can further be reduced with the help of your credit/debit cards. Overall, this phone could be yours at near about 50K.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G

As the name suggests, it is a 5G smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset tagged with GGB RAM and offers upto 1TB of internal storage. The Galaxy F42 5G has a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone has a 6.6 inch Full HD+ Display. The main highlight of this smartphone is its triple rear camera. It sports 64MP + 5MP + 2MP resolution cameras at the back and an 8MP front camera. The smartphone in Matte Black colour is tagged at ₹17,999 on Flipkart.

POCO M2 Pro

The Xiaomi owned POCO M2 Pro comes with a 6.67 inc) Full HD+ Display. The M2 Pro offers quad camera setup having 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP lenses plus a 16MP front camera. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset with 6GB RAM and expandable upto 512GB. The POCO M2 Pro is supported by a 5,000mAh battery. The out of the blue is selling at ₹12,999 on Flipkart.

Motorola G40 Fusion

The Motorola G40 Fusion uses Stock Android. The smartphone comes with a 6.78 inch) Full HD+ Display that supports 120Hz refresh rate. Like the POCO M2 Pro, the G40 Fusion too runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. The smartphone is backed by 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory. The Motorola G40 Fusion uses triple cameras with 64MP + 8MP + 2MP resolution. The selfie lens is of 16MP. The smartphone gets power from a 6,000mAh battery. The Dynamic Gray G40 Fusion is being sold at ₹14,999.

Micromax IN Note 1

The homegrown player came with the IN edition of smartphones to push aside the Chinese players. The IN Note 1 comes with 4GB RAM and expandable memory upto 256GB. The smartphone uses a 6.67 inch Full HD+ Display. The main highlight of IN Note 1 is its quad camera setup of 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP resolution and a 16MP front camera. The smartphone runs on a 5,000mAh battery. The IN Note 1 uses MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The smartphone is available for ₹9,499 in White colour.

