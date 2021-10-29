Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Amazing discount offered on these smartphone

The most aspirational smartphone that each one of you wants to own is going live on sale. The iPhone 12 features 64 GB ROM 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR Display, 12MP + 12MP rear cameras along with a 12MP selfie lens. It comes with A14 Bionic chip coupled with 64GB of ROM. The smartphone is IP68 water resistance. The front camera comes with Night Mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR Recording. The 64BG iPhone 12 is available at ₹53,999. It can further be reduced with the help of your credit/debit cards. Overall, this phone could be yours at near about 50K.