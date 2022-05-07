Flipkart Big Saving Days will also end tomorrow. Currently, the Big Saving Days is offering deals across mobile phones, electronics, appliances, gadgets and other household items. Smartphones from brands such as Apple, Xiaomi, Realme, Infinix, Poco, Motorola, Vivo, etc are available on discounts and deals. There are various Bank discounts as well on the purchase of items across the e-commerce platform.

SBI Card users can get 10 per cent instant discount during the Big Saving Days on Flipkart. The sale has gone live on May 3 powered by Noise and will end tomorrow night after six days.

Similar sale period is also live on Amazon as well. It is known as Amazon Summer sale which is offering similar deals across product categories.

Here are some of the smartphones selling on Flipkart Big Saving Days:

Poco X4 Pro 5G

The Poco X4 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It sports a 64-megapixel triple camera setup, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W Sonic charging. The Poco X4 Pro 5G is priced at ₹19,999.

iPhone 12 mini

The iPhone 12 mini uses Apple A14 Bionic chip and a 5.4 inch display. It comes with dual 12MP rear camera and a single 12MP front lens. It can be purchased at around 42,499 on Flipkart. You can aslo exchange your old phone for it and get it cheaper.

Vivo V21 5G

The Vivo V21 5G comes with a 6.44 inch display, and is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, along with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It features a 64-megapixel triple camera setup, and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. It can be bought at ₹20,990.