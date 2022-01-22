Today is the last day for the Big Saving Days on Flipkart . This could be your last chance to get your hands on the favourite smartphone, laptop or a smart TV. The ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days will conclude tonight as Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale had already ended on January 20. Apple iPhone 12 is selling for ₹52,999 for the 64GB in Black theme whereas the iPhone 12 mini price has been dropped to ₹40, 249.

Flipkart, the homegrown e-commerce major, is offering discounts on smartphones, accessories, home appliances, laptops, smart TVs, smartwatches, groceries and other household items of daily use.

Flipkart’s Big Savings Days will be a chance for buyers to get their favourite electronics items before Union Budget which is expected to make smartphones and other electrical items costly.

Flipkart Big Savings Days has smartphone brands like Apple, Realme, Poco, Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo and Infinix offering nearly 40 per cent discounts on their respective products. Smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, Xiaomi, OnePlus, etc, will also be available during the six days sale phase.

Smartwatches from Realme, Redmi, Honor, Pebble and Samsung, etc, are also on sale as well. Laptops from HP, Asus, Dell, Apple, and MSI have seen drop in their respective prices. TWS segment with players like boat, Oppo, Boult, and Realme, etc are offering too as well at discounted rates.

Buyers will also get 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank cards.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.