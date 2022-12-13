Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Best deals on Poco smartphones

Flipkart is back with its ‘Flipkart Big Saving Days’ sale which will commence from December 16, 2022 and conclude on December 21. Ahead of the sale, Poco, a Chinese technology company, has announced offers on several of its smartphones. Interestingly, customers will get bank offers valid on State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Using the SBI cards, customers can avail off up to ₹2,000 on select smartphones. Whereas, on using the Kotak Mahindra Bank cards, customers can get off up to ₹1,000 on some smartphones. Here are some of the best handpicked deals for you:
Poco F4 5G
The Poco F4 5G comes at a discounted price of ₹22,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM which includes bank discounts. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoC and features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.
Poco X4 Pro 5G
The Poco X4 Pro 5G comes at a discounted price of ₹14,499 which includes all the offers. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and features a 6.67-inch super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset houses a triple-camera setup at the back, featuring a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 16MP camera sensor.
Poco M4 5G
This smartphone comes at a discounted price of ₹10,249 inclusive of all offers. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 Soc and 5,000mAh battery. The handset features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It houses a dual camera system on the back featuring a 50MP primary sensor with 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it features a 8MP camera sensor.
Poco C31
The Poco C31 is up for grabs at ₹6,499 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen and houses a 5,000mAh battery supported by 10W wired charging.