Flipkart Big Saving Days sale ends today: Top deals on flagship smartphones

Flipkart, a Walmart owned e-commerce platform, started its Republic Day sales from January 15 and it will conclude today (Jan 20, 2023). Notably, the Flipkart Plus members could access all the offers and deals before everyone from January 14, 2023. Moreover, users can also register for the Plus membership with 40 Flipkart Supercoins and get early access to the Big Savings Days sale.

