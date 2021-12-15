Flipkart Big Savings Day 2021 goes live. Check irresistible deals on smartphones, laptops

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The largest e-commerce platform, Flipkart, has started Big Savings Day 2021 the people who missed on the previous chances to shop online. The Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale is already live for the Plus members while the other users can log in from tonight. The sale is seen as a pre-Christmas and New Year shopping in which electronics, gadgets, and other household items will be available on discount. The six days sale period will also get discounts on flight bookings.

People can choose from mobile phones of Samsung, Apple, Oppo, Vivo, Realme and other smartphone makers. The sale will also include laptops from brands such as Asus and Lenovo. Tablets will also be offered on discounts. Other IoT items will also go on sale in the Big Savings Day 2021 sale. Apart from Flipkart, banks are also going to offer additional discounts on various purchases.

Flipkart has also announced a special deal for the Big Saving Days 2021 sale where customers will get an extra 30 percent off on their first order during the six days of the sale.

