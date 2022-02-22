Flipkart is slated to roll out its Electronics Day sale from February 23 to February 28. As a part of its special six days sale, Flipkart has come up with massive discounts on German brand Blaupunkt smart TVs ranging in size from 32-inches to 65-inches as well as on other electronic items as well. Customers will receive an additional 10% cash back on their transactions on using their ICICI Credit & Debit Cards, as well as discounts on EMI transactions.

The sale will also offer low prices, easy returns, and free delivery for eligible orders.

Blaupunkt TV is one of the leading brands solely available on Flipkart that offers good sound and visual quality within a budget-friendly range, it says

The nominally priced TVs include the Blaupunkt Cyber Sound 32-inch priced at ₹12,999, which is an HD-ready screen that supports 40W speaker output and has 2 speakers.

The second model, a 42-inch Full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels), is available at Rs. 19,999 and has surround sound certified audio and 2 speakers with 40W speaker output.

The third model, 43-inch Ultra-HD (3,840x2, 160 pixels), is available at Rs. 27,999, and has a 50W speaker output that supports Dolby Digital and Dolby TruSurround technologies and also features a bezel-less design.

The big screen 50-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) priced at Rs. 34,999 is powered by Android 10 and comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, 4 speakers, and 2 GB Ram to offer a smooth viewing experience.

The 55-inch ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) for Rs. 38,999 has a sound output of 60W. A quick refresh rate of 60 Hz ensures a smooth streaming experience. The TV remote can be controlled via Google Assistant, making it convenient to operate the TV.

It comes with 4K HDR 10, MEMC 60 Hz, 10 Bit Display, HLG, Cast, Stream 4K. The 65-inch Ultra-HD for ₹54,999 is powered by the latest Android 10 and comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio,4K HDR 10, MEMC 60Hz, 10 Bit Display, HLG, Cast, Stream 4K, Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, and 4 speakers. It comes with a brightness of 500 nits.

