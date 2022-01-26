OPEN APP
Flipkart Grand Gadget Days ends tonight. Check the deals here
Flipkart Grand Gadget Days that is offering up to 80 per cent discounts on electronics and accessories will end tonight. The Grand Gadget Days will get you mobile covers, smartwatches, TWS, laptops, cameras, etc. Going with the trend, Reliance Digital India sale will also end tonight.

Apart from the Grand Gadget Days, Flipkart is also offering exchange and cashback on Apple iPhone series. The iPhone 13 is selling for 74,990 on Flipkart but, it can be purchased for as low as 58,300. The e-commerce platform is buying back the old iPhone 11 for 16,600. Similarly, the iPhone SE 2020 could be purchased for 16,399.

Flipkart is also offering exchange offer on iPhone 12 mini as well. The exchange offer goes for the iPhone SE as well.

Reliance Digital India sale is offering the newly launched OnePlus 9RT at 38,999 which was launched days ago at 42,999. Similarly, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE is selling for 34,990.

With 6,910 off on an MRP of 18,900, the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case is selling at 11,990 (offer price includes 1,500 cashback on select banks’ credit & debit cards). 

Reliance Digital is also offering 6 per cent instant discount on any bank credit card. Citibank customers can avail 10 per cent instant discount on credit card, debit card and EMI transactions. 

Also, get 1,000 worth of Reliance Digital vouchers on every purchase of 5,000. 

Customers can get a Samsung Watch3 Bluetooth (41 mm) only for 14,100 (offer price includes bank cashback on select bank cards).

There are offers on gaming laptops as well. Buy HP Victus and Pavilion gaming laptop at a starting price of 59,999. Get the Lenovo Core i3 8GB Laptops at a starting price of 37,990. Also get additional benefits of up to 12,900 on your purchase.

