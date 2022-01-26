Flipkart Grand Gadget Days ends tonight. Check the deals here

Apart from the Grand Gadget Days, Flipkart is also offering exchange and cashback on Apple iPhone series. The iPhone 13 is selling for ₹74,990 on Flipkart but, it can be purchased for as low as ₹58,300. The e-commerce platform is buying back the old iPhone 11 for ₹16,600. Similarly, the iPhone SE 2020 could be purchased for ₹16,399.