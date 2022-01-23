Flipkart Grand Gadget Days is live, Reliance Digital offering discounts as well

Flipkart has now started Grand Gadget Days offering up to 80 per cent discounts on electronics and accessories. Flipkart Big Saving Days concluded yesterday was offering rebate on smartphones but, the Grand Gadget Days will get you mobile covers, smartwatches, TWS, laptops, cameras, etc. The Flipkart Grand Gadget Days will be live till January 26. Going with the trend, Reliance Digital aslo started its Republic Day sale which will go on till the same date as Flipkart’s Grand Gadget Days.

