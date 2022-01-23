Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Flipkart Grand Gadget Days is live, Reliance Digital offering discounts as well

2 min read . 08:37 AM IST Edited By Livemint

  • Reliance Digital India sale is offering the newly launched OnePlus 9RT at 38,999
  • Flipkart Grand Gadget Days will get you mobile covers, smartwatches, TWS, laptops

Flipkart has now started Grand Gadget Days offering up to 80 per cent discounts on electronics and accessories. Flipkart Big Saving Days concluded yesterday was offering rebate on smartphones but, the Grand Gadget Days will get you mobile covers, smartwatches, TWS, laptops, cameras, etc. The Flipkart Grand Gadget Days will be live till January 26. Going with the trend, Reliance Digital aslo started its Republic Day sale which will go on till the same date as Flipkart’s Grand Gadget Days.

Reliance Digital India sale is offering the newly launched OnePlus 9RT at 38,999 which was launched days ago at 42,999. Similarly, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE is selling for 34,990.

With 6,910 off on an MRP of 18,900, the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case is selling at 11,990 (offer price includes 1,500 cashback on select banks’ credit & debit cards). 

Deals and discounts are available at all Reliance Digital stores, My Jio Stores and on reliancedigital.in. Reliance Digital is also offering 6 per cent instant discount on any bank credit card. Citibank customers can avail 10 per cent instant discount on credit card, debit card and EMI transactions. 

Also, get 1,000 worth of Reliance Digital vouchers on every purchase of 5,000. These offers are valid till 26 January 2022. 

Customers can get a Samsung Watch3 Bluetooth (41 mm) only for 14,100 (offer price includes bank cashback on select bank cards).

There are offers on gaming laptops as well. Buy HP Victus and Pavilion gaming laptop at a starting price of 59,999. Get the Lenovo Core i3 8GB Laptops at a starting price of 37,990. Also get additional benefits of up to 12,900 on your purchase.

The BPL 50 inch UHD Android TV, available for 29,999. Buy a Toshiba 43 inch UHD Smart for 24,990 and a 32 inch HD Smart TV for Rs. 12,990 with a 2-year warranty. Get a Samsung A7 Lite Tab worth Rs. 21,999 and cashback of up to 20% on purchase of Samsung 75 inch UHD Smart TV.

Customers can get the Panasonic 584L Side-by-Side Refrigerator for 55,990 and a Panasonic 307L Frost Free Refrigerator for Rs. 25,990.

To make the shopping experience even more rewarding this year, there are attractive options for EMI and easy financing. Customers can also shop on www.reliancedigital.in and avail insta delivery (delivery in less than 3 hours) and store pick-up options from their nearest stores.

Terms and conditions apply on these offers, says Reliance Digital.

