Flipkart Launches Home Appliances and Electronics of American Giant Admiral
Flipkart has collaborated with American multinational Admiral to launch its home appliances and electronics in India, as well as to offer aftersales support for the same.
Flipkart has got into a partnership with Admiral Appliances, a 90-year-old American multinational with a presence in over 20 countries, to launch its products in India through its marketplace platform. Known for introducing the world's first ever colour television, Admiral has forayed into the Indian market with products like air conditioners, refrigerators, LED televisions, and washing machines. Notably, Jeeves, which is Flipkart’s service arm, will support the aftersales service for the Admiral product range.