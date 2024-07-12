Flipkart Launches Home Appliances and Electronics of American Giant Admiral.

Flipkart has collaborated with American multinational Admiral to launch its home appliances and electronics in India, as well as to offer aftersales support for the same.

Flipkart has got into a partnership with Admiral Appliances, a 90-year-old American multinational with a presence in over 20 countries, to launch its products in India through its marketplace platform. Known for introducing the world's first ever colour television, Admiral has forayed into the Indian market with products like air conditioners, refrigerators, LED televisions, and washing machines. Notably, Jeeves, which is Flipkart’s service arm, will support the aftersales service for the Admiral product range. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read ahead to know more about Admiral appliances that are available on Flipkart for consumers ranging from the mid-tier level to the premium segments.

Admiral Products on Flipkart Here’s a list of Admiral appliances that are live for sale on Flipkart. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Admiral 7.5 kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine White (ADTT75PTFI)

With 5-star-rated energy efficiency, the washing machine is known for offering super clean wash. Packed with a powerful motor and overload protector, the washing machine also ensures fast drying with a spin speed of 1350 rpm. Providing a fine laundry experience, Admiral offers a 3-year comprehensive warranty on the washing machine and a 5-year warranty on its motor. Besides, the washing machine comes with an inlet pipe, spin dry safety lid, warranty card and user manual.

2.Admiral 6.5 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Black (ADTL65IMPT) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ergonomically friendly washing machine offers a great wash quality. With 5-star-rated energy efficiency, the fully automatic washing machine comes with 10 wash programmes and a fuzzy control feature. Also, it has one touch, delay and child lock functions. With a built-in heater, the washing machine ensures fast drying owing to the spin speed of 1300 rpm. Ensuring effortless laundry every time, this Admiral washing machine also comes with a 3-year comprehensive warranty on the product and a 5-year warranty on the motor.

Admiral 175 L Direct Cool Single Door 3 Star Refrigerator (Sharon Blue, ADREFOG185DFB)

With a reciprocating compressor, the refrigerator has a 3-star energy rating that ensures energy savings of up to 35%. With a capacity of 175 litres, it is ideal for couples and small families. Requiring manual defrosting, this refrigerator by Admiral comes with the Direct Cool feature. Additionally, the single-door top-freezer refrigerator has a built-in stabiliser and toughened glass shelves. Further, Admiral offers a 1-year warranty on the product and a 5-year warranty on the compressor. Besides, the refrigerator comes with a chiller tray, warranty card and user manual. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4.Admiral 165 L Direct Cool Single Door 2 Star Refrigerator(Sharon Blue, ADREFOG170DFB)

With a 2-star energy rating, this Admiral refrigerator has a capacity of 165 litres which is ideal for couples and small families. The refrigerator features a reciprocating compressor and requires manual defrosting. Featuring a built-in stabiliser, it has a single-door design with a top freezer. The refrigerator includes toughened glass shelves and comes with a chiller tray too. Notably, Admiral offers a 1-year warranty on the product and a 5-year warranty on the compressor.

Admiral 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC - White (ADSAC18K3SINV, Copper Condenser)

This 1.5-ton split air conditioner comes with a cooling capacity of 5100 W and a copper condenser coil. With a 3 Star BEE Rating 2024, the AC ensures energy savings of upto 15% when compared to a non-inverter 1-star air conditioner. Additionally, it comes with turbo, summer chill, dim, sleep, eco, silent and self-clean functions. The air conditioner’s auto restart feature saves you the hassle of resetting the settings manually post power cut. Equipped with a dust filter, the air conditioner has a power requirement of AC 220-240 V, 50 Hz. It is to be noted that the AC comes with a 3-year warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the compressor.

6. Admiral 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC - White(ADSAC18K5SINV, Copper Condenser)

The 1.5-ton split inverter AC comes with a 5-star energy rating and a cooling capacity of 5150 W. This air conditioner is equipped with a copper condenser coil and dust filter. Its auto-start feature does away the need to manually reset the settings after a power cut. Also, the air conditioner ensures energy savings of upto 25% when compared to a non-inverter 1-star AC. With a power requirement of AC 220-240 V, 50 Hz, this Admiral AC comes with turbo, summer chill, dim, sleep, eco, silent and self-clean functions. Also, Admiral provides a 3-year warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the compressor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Admiral 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV(ADL55DX4KS)

The 55-inch Ultra HD 4K TV offers an uninterrupted viewing experience. This Google TV comes with Dolby Atmos for an immersive sound experience. With a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, the TV features many connectivity options. It supports many apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and YouTube. The Admiral TV has a sound output of 30 W and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Additionally, it comes with a 3-year comprehensive warranty on the TV and a 1-year additional warranty on its panel.

8. Admiral 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV (ADL65DX4KS) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Offering an uninterrupted viewing experience, this Google TV by Admiral has a resolution of Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 pixels. The 65-inch LED TV has a Quad-core processor, Bluetooth, a thin bezel, Dolby Atmos and dual-band Wi-Fi. Featuring 2 USB and 3 HDMI ports, it supports various apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and YouTube. With a refresh rate of 60 Hz, this smart TV has a sound output of 30 W. Admiral provides a 3-year comprehensive warranty on the TV and a 1-year additional warranty on its panel.

