Flipkart has today launched Motorola Smart TVs and ACs on its platform, as the company aims to cater to the growing demand for smart affordable products across the country. The new smart products include the Motorola Revou 2 Smart TV range powered by Android 11 in HD, Full HD and Ultra HD variants and a new range of Motorola 4-in-1 convertible ACs with smart cooling.

While the TV is packed with Dolby Atmos technology and the MediaTek quad-core processor, the ACs feature TruSmart sensors and advanced filters for cooling and air purification.

Equipped with Dolby Vision and HDR 10 support, the UHD TV is equipped with the MediaTek quad-core processor with dedicated GPU and 2GB RAM, powered by the Android 11 platform.

Both the UHD and HD/FHD range come with Dolby Atmos 24W speakers. The new range is available in High Definition/Full High Definition (FHD) in 32 inch, 40 inch and 43 inch while its Ultra High Definition (UHD) range will be available in 43 inch, 50 inch and 55 inches respectively.

The price of the UHD models start at ₹26,999, while the HD and FHD models start at ₹13,999.

The 4-in-1 convertible ACs are equipped with Turbo Cool and Trusmart Sensors. The convertible ACs feature adjustable cooling capacity with a dedicated Eco mode for saving power. It also features TruSmart inverter compressor technology. The ACs come with features such as Smart Self Clean that automatically blows dry air inside the AC unit to keep the internal environment clean.

The new range of convertible Air Conditioners will be available at a starting price of ₹31,499.