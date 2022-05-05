Flipkart launches Motorola smart TVs and ACs. Check price and features

Flipkart has today launched Motorola Smart TVs and ACs on its platform, as the company aims to cater to the growing demand for smart affordable products across the country. The new smart products include the Motorola Revou 2 Smart TV range powered by Android 11 in HD, Full HD and Ultra HD variants and a new range of Motorola 4-in-1 convertible ACs with smart cooling.

