Flipkart makes design changes to its mobile app, targets new users and aims expansion

Bharath Ram, Vice-President, User Activation and Retention at Flipkart, said, “User experience and design is a crucial part of providing a holistic e-commerce experience for existing and new-to-internet customers, and we, at Flipkart, are committed to building a simple and intuitive experience for them. A multidisciplinary team of designers, researchers, product managers, and engineers worked together to build the new design, which offers a refreshed user experience of our mobile app with a simplified navigation framework and a host of other design enhancements to enable easy discoverability of categories and seamless navigation across the platform, thereby simplifying customers’ e-commerce journey. The introduction of the Grocery tab on the homepage is one such design upgrade which will allow customers fast access to a category that is very important in everyone’s lives and is in line with the fast expansion of Flipkart’s grocery presence across the country."