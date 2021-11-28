Flipkart Mobiles Black Friday Sale 2021 discount on iPhone and more. Check details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Mobiles Black Friday Sale 2021 is live on Flipkart and will last another two days till November 30. Smartphones such as Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, Vivo X70 Pro, Realme GT Master Edition, Oppo Reno6 and Motorola Edge 20 Pro are being offered on discount. The Black Friday Sale starts with the last Friday of November after Thanksgiving Day. Generally considered pre-Christmas shopping festival, people anxiously wait for it to grab the best deal available on electronics and other household items.

Smartphones have become more than just phones now. Post covid-era, it has emerged as the best connectivity tool for people to stay online. Some of the hot selling smartphone models are available at rebated price on Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2021:

Apple iPhone 12

The last year launched Apple iPhone offers a 6.1 inch notch display with dual rear lenses at 12MP+12MP resolution. The selfie lens is also of 12MP. The Apple iPhone 12 features A14 Bionic chipset and is IP68 certified. Currently, Apple iPhone 12 in 64GB is available at ₹54,999 with various bank offers.

Realme GT Master Edition

The Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, offers GT Master Edition 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The GT Master Edition has a 6.43 inch fullHD+ display. The triple camera set up comprises of 64MP main lens, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP sensor. The selfie camera is of 32MP. Realme ships a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core chipset. The phone gets a 4,300mAh battery. The Realme GT Master Edition is offered at ₹21,999 on Flipkart with bank offers.

Oppo Reno6

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

The 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant Motorola Edge 20 Pro has a 6.7 inch fullHD+ display. The smartphone features a whopping 108MP lens along with 16MP and an 8MP lenses. For selfies it has a 32MP camera. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. It gets a 4,500mAh cell. Motorola Edge 20 Pro is available at ₹34,999 on Flipkart.

Vivo X70 Pro

The Vivo X70 Pro in 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage features a 6.56 inch fullHD+ display. The quad camera phone has a 50MP main lens, plus 12MP+12MP+8MP lenses. The smartphone gets a 32MP selfie lens. The Vivo X70 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The smartphone comes with a 4,450mAh battery. Vivo X70 Pro is discounted at ₹46,990.

