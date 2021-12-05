Indian e-commerce player, Flipkart , is offering discounts on smartphones under the three days sale from December 4 to December 6. Smartphones such as Apple iPhone 12 mini, Realme 8 , Samsung F12, Motorola G60 and much more are available on discounted price. So if you had missed the opportunity during the last sale this is a chance to get your hands on with the deal in offering. Do check your requirements such as camera, battery or processor before making a decision.

The Big Bachat Sale is live on following smartphones:

Apple iPhone 12 mini

The last generation Apple iPhone 12 mini gets a 5.4 inch Retina XDR display. The smartphone is IP68 rated. The iPhone 12 mini is powered by Apple’s own A14 Bionic chip. For photography, iPhone 12 mini features dual rear lens of 12MP+12MP set-up along with a 12MP selfie camera. The 64GB variant is currently available at ₹44,999 on Flipkart.

Realme 8

The Realme 8 comes with a 6.4 inch FHD display. The quad camera smartphone sports 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera configuration at the back. It gets a 16MP front camera. The Realme 8 ships with MediaTek Helio G95 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. It is being retailed at ₹17,999 on Flipkart.

Samsung F12

The budget segment smartphone from Samsung, F12 ships with a 6.51 inch HD+ display. The Samsung F12 gets 4GB RAM and 64GB internal space for your files. It is expandable upto 512GB. The F12 comes with Samsung’s own Exynos 850 chipset. Samsung F12 has quad camera set-up having 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP lenses at the back and an 8MP front lens for selfies. The phone is laoded with 6,000mAh battery and is priced at ₹11,499 on Flipkart.

Motorola G60

Motorola G60 features a 6.78 inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is supported by 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM coupled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. The triple lens smartphone gets a 108MP main lens along with 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP sensor. The selfie camera is of 32MP. It also gets 6,000mAh battery and being sold at ₹16,999.

Infinix Hot 11S

The Infinix Hot 11S is loaded with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which is expandable upto 256GB. The smartphone comes with a 6.78 inch FHD+ display. The Hot 11S gets a 50MP main lens, 2MP secondary and an AI lens. The selfie lens is tagged at 8MP. It runs on MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. Infinix Hot 11S is available at ₹10,999 on Flipkart.

