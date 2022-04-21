Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today announced the inauguration of India’s largest fulfillment center in Haringhata, West Bengal. This new fulfillment center will create more than 11,000 job opportunities and will support around 20,000 sellers from the state and North-East region.

Located 50 kms from Kolkata, the Big box facility has an integrated supply chain management spread across 110 acres. It will help strengthen the local economy with the availability of stronger supply chain infrastructure to connect thousands of sellers from West Bengal and the North East region with national market access while also catering to growing customer demand.

With 5 million cubic feet of storage spread across six mezzanine levels, the Haringhata fulfillment center will have a total built-up area of 2 million sq feet. The facility has been designed with technologies such as automated storage and retrieval, robotic packaging arms, cross belt sorters, and a 9 km long network conveyor belt to reduce turnaround time by 35%-50% in shipments movement.

With system-driven task distribution, automation in storage, process and allocation, this FC has been designed for value creation for the ecosystem of customers and sellers.

Mamata Banerjee, Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, said, “It is a matter of immense pride that West Bengal will now house one of the largest fulfillment centers in the country as India’s e-commerce logistics industry takes a stride with the establishment of Flipkart’s state-of-the-art futuristic fulfillment center in Haringhata. I congratulate the entire team of Flipkart in achieving this feat which will significantly contribute to the economic development of the region and its citizens and also set new benchmarks in the industry for the development of sustainable and technology–enabled warehousing infrastructure in the country. As a progressive state, West Bengal is at the forefront of creating a conducive environment for companies to make fresh investments and works closely with them in realizing it on ground."

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Flipkart Group, said, “E-commerce has the power to truly connect every Indian while creating shared value for an ecosystem of sellers, customers, artisans, kiranas and the farmer community. A strong supply chain is a backbone for connecting lakhs of small and large businesses, and as a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we are committed to investing in infrastructure, technology and talent to unlock this opportunity for the country’s economic growth. The launch of the Haringhata fulfillment center will further strengthen supply chain infrastructure and is an important milestone in the creation of technology-led modern warehousing infrastructure in the country. We are proud that this is also one of our most sustainable facilities combining the strength of our operations to do good for our people and planet."

The facility took two years to be completed, with construction starting in 2019. It was completed in October 2021, incorporating various aspects of technology and sustainability in its construction.