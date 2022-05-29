Refurbished smartphones sale is live again on Flipkart. It is offering iPhones and other Android phones under the refurbished category. On Flipkart, you can find iPhone 6, 6s, 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 under the budget. Other smartphones such as Redmi, Motorola and Samsung are also available. Google Pixel 3a XL is available as well on Flipkart under this category.

These refurbished smartphones will be fully functional and have gone through quality checking processes. The used smartphones go through 47 quality checks before being listed on the platform.

Here are some of the refurbished smartphones available on Flipkart:

Apple iPhone 6s

The refurbished Gold colour variant is available for only ₹10,899 in the 64GB format. It features a 4.7 inch Retina display with TouchID. The Apple iPhone 6s comes with a 12MP rear camera along with 5MP selfie lens. The iPhone 6s has A9 chipset to go with it. The 16GB iPhone 6s is selling at ₹9,999 on Flipkart. The Silver and Space Grey colour options are also available. The iPhone 6 models are also available in refurbished modes.

Apple iPhone 7

The refurbished Apple iPhone 7 is available for ₹14,529 on Flipkart. It has the same cameras and screen size as iPhone 8 but features A10 Fusion processor.

Google Pixel 3 XL

The refurbished Google Pixel 3 XL with 64GB RAM is available for ₹13,999. The Pixel 3 XL has a 6.3 inch QHD+ display and 12.2MP rear camera. It has dual 8MP selfie lenses. The phone runs on 3,430mAh battery powered by Snapdragon 845 processor.

Pixel 3a

The compact form factor phone is selling for ₹10,789 for the 64GB model. It has a 5.6 inch FHD+ display, and same rear lens as 3 XL but has only one 8MP sensor for selfies. With a 3,000mAh battery, the Pixel 3a runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset.