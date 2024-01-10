Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024: Dates, top deals on brands and discount details
Flipkart's Republic Day sale will feature up to 80% discounts on fashion accessories, TVs, electronics, furniture, and mattresses. Major smartphone brands like Apple, Samsung, Realme, and Motorola will also have significant price cuts.
Flipkart, one of the e-commerce giants, has officially announced the dates for its much-anticipated Republic Day sale, set to kick off on January 14 and run through January 19.
