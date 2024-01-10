Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024: Dates, top deals on brands and discount details

Flipkart, one of the e-commerce giants, has officially announced the dates for its much-anticipated Republic Day sale, set to kick off on January 14 and run through January 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Early Access for Flipkart Plus Members Flipkart's Republic Day sale will grant early access to its Plus members on January 13, allowing them to seize the best deals before the general public.

Product categories and discounts The sale will encompass a wide array of products, including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and smart TVs, among others. Fashion accessories, TVs, electronics, furniture, and mattresses are confirmed to receive up to 80% discounts, providing consumers with a diverse portfolio of brands to shop.

Major smartphone brands Smartphone enthusiasts are in for a treat, with significant price cuts confirmed for popular brands like Apple, Samsung, Realme, and Motorola. While specific details about smartphone deals remain undisclosed, teaser information hints at discounts for flagship models such as the iPhone 14 and Pixel 7a. The sale will also feature offers on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Motorola Edge 40 Neo, Samsung F14 5G, Realme C53, Realme 11X 5G, Moto G54 5G, and more.

New launches and exclusive offers The Republic Day sale will not only bring discounts but also showcase new product launches. Consumers can expect the latest from the Vivo X100 series, Oppo Reno 11 series, Infinix Smart 8, Redmi Note 13 Pro series, and Poco X6 series. The sale will further feature enticing offers such as cashback, exchange deals, no-cost EMI options, and more.

Meanwhile, Flipkart's biggest competitor Amazon is also coming up with a Great Republic Day Sale from January 14. Also, the offers on phones and other electronic gadgets are yet to be revealed. During Amazon's Great Republic Days sale, the iPhone 13 will be discounted to less than ₹52,999 from ₹59,999. Also, there were offers on smartphones including OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, iQOO 12, Realme Narzo 60X 5G, Samsung Galaxy A34, Redmi 12, and others.

