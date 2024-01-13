 Flipkart Republic Day Sale: MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 15 and iPhone 14; deal and offers | Mint
Flipkart Republic Day Sale: MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 15 and iPhone 14; deal and offers
Flipkart Republic Day Sale: MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 15 and iPhone 14; deal and offers

Flipkart's Republic Day Sale includes discounts on Apple iPhone models, such as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14, with up to 17% off and savings of up to ₹13,901. Additional savings can be obtained through bank offers and the 'Buy with Exchange' option.

Representational image (AFP)

As Flipkart kicks off its much-anticipated Republic Day Sale from January 13 to January 19, Apple enthusiasts are in for a treat with amazing deals on the latest iPhone models, including the Apple iPhone 15 and Apple iPhone 14.

For those eyeing the Apple iPhone 15, originally priced at 79,900, Flipkart is offering an enticing 17% discount, bringing the cost down to 65,999. This translates to a whopping savings of 13,901. 

Additionally, customers can explore further savings through bank offers. The "Buy with Exchange" option provides an opportunity to slash the price even further, offering up to 54,990 off based on the exchanged device. The Apple iPhone 15, available in five striking colors, boasts a substantial 128 GB storage, a captivating 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, and a powerful camera setup with a 12 MP front camera and a 48 MP rear camera.

Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 14, with an MRP of 69,900, is now listed at 57,999 on Flipkart, after a generous 17% discount of 11,901. As with the iPhone 15, the "Buy with Exchange" option extends potential savings, with customers having the chance to avail up to 54,990 off on the device. 

It is important to note that the actual discount under the exchange offer varies based on the model and condition of the traded-in smartphone. Launched in 2022, the iPhone 14 continues to impress with its stellar features and design.

Meanwhile, with these exclusive Flipkart offers on iPhones, you can also enjoy savings of up to 15% on the iPhone 12. This model features the formidable A14 Bionic chip, a visually striking Super Retina XDR display, and a dual-camera system that ensures you capture stunning photos and videos. 

 For tech enthusiasts looking for the latest and greatest, the iPhone 13 is also an ideal choice. This Flipkart Big Billion sale extends the same 15% discount and more to the iPhone 13.

 

Published: 13 Jan 2024, 07:04 PM IST
