Flipkart Sale 2023: Up to 40% off on best semi-automatic washing machines

If you are looking for a new semi-automatic washing machine for your home, you are in luck. Flipkart, one of the leading online shopping platforms in India, is offering some amazing deals on semi-automatic washing machines as part of its Flipkart big billion offer. You can find some of the best brands and models of semi-automatic washing machines on Flipkart's offer today and get them delivered to your doorstep with free installation and warranty.

Semi-automatic washing machines are a great choice for those who want to save time, water, and energy while doing laundry. They have two separate tubs, one for washing and one for drying, which allow you to manually transfer the clothes from one to another. This gives you more control over the wash cycle and lets you use different types of detergents and water levels for different fabrics. Semi-automatic washing machines also consume less electricity and water than fully automatic ones, making them more eco-friendly and cost-effective.

But with so many options available on Flipkart's big sale, how do you choose the best semi-automatic washing machine for your home? To help you out, we have curated a list of the top 7 semi-automatic washing machines on Flipkart offer today that you can buy with up to 40% off. We have also provided a brief summary, a list of specifications, and some pros and cons for each model to help you compare and decide. So, without further ado, let's explore the best deals on washing machines on Flipkart's big sale in 2023.

1. Voltas Beko by A Tata Product 8 kg with Fast Dry, Double Waterfall, 5 Wing Pulsator, Buzzer Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

This semi-automatic washing machine from Voltas Beko, a joint venture between Tata and Beko, is a powerful and efficient device that can handle a large load of laundry with ease. It has an 8 kg capacity and features a fast dry function that reduces the drying time by 30%. It also has a double waterfall system that creates strong water currents to remove dirt and stains from the clothes. The 5-wing pulsator ensures gentle yet effective washing while the buzzer alerts you when the wash cycle is over. You can buy this semi-automatic washing machine on Flipkart's big sale today.

Specifications of Voltas Beko by A Tata Product 8 kg

- Capacity: 8 kg

- Wash programs: Normal, Heavy, Gentle

- Spin speed: 1400 RPM

- Power consumption: 460 W

- Dimensions: 79 cm x 43 cm x 93 cm

- Weight: 24 kg

- Warranty: 2 years on product and 5 years on motor

Pros Cons Large capacity and fast drying feature Manual intervention is required for transferring clothes Double waterfall system for better cleaning No inbuilt heater or lint filter

2. LG 7 kg 5 Star with Wind Jet Dry, Collar Scrubber and Rust Free Plastic Base Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

LG is a trusted brand when it comes to home appliances, and this semi-automatic washing machine is no exception. It has a 7 kg capacity and a 5-star energy rating that makes it energy-efficient and eco-friendly. It also has a wind jet dry feature that uses air vents to dry the clothes faster and prevent mold formation. It also has a collar scrubber that helps you scrub the collars and cuffs of your shirts without damaging them. The rust-free plastic base ensures durability and stability, while the rat-away technology keeps rodents away from the machine.Flipkart offers today thissemi-automatic washing machine for home at a very low price. Check it out now!

Specifications of LG 7 kg 5 Star with Wind Jet Dry

- Capacity: 7 kg

- Wash programs: Gentle, Normal, Strong

- Spin speed: 1350 RPM

- Power consumption: 360 W

- Dimensions: 79 cm x 47 cm x 97 cm

- Weight: 34 kg

- Warranty: 2 years on product and motor

Pros Cons Rust-free plastic base and rat-away technology Manual intervention is required for transferring clothes Wind jet dry and collar scrubber features No inbuilt heater or lint filter

3. SAMSUNG 7.5 kg 5 star, Air Turbo Drying Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Samsung is another popular brand that offers high-quality and reliable semi-automatic washing machines. This model has a 7.5 kg capacity and a 5-star energy rating that makes it energy-efficient and eco-friendly. It also has an air turbo drying feature that uses powerful air jets to dry the clothes faster and reduce moisture. It also has a center jet pulsator that creates water currents to wash the clothes thoroughly and prevent tangling. The lint filter traps the lint and fluff from the clothes and keeps them clean and fresh. The buzzer alerts you when the wash cycle is over. You can avail of this semi-automatic washing machine onFlipkart big billion offer.

Specifications of SAMSUNG 7.5 kg 5 star, Air Turbo Drying Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

- Capacity: 7.5 kg

- Wash programs: Normal, Intensive, Delicate

- Spin speed: 1400 RPM

- Power consumption: 350 W

- Dimensions: 80 cm x 50 cm x 93 cm

- Weight: 24 kg

- Warranty: 2 years on product and motor

Pros Cons Air turbo drying and center jet pulsator features Manual intervention required for transferring clothes Lint filter and buzzer for convenience No inbuilt heater or collar scrubber

4. Whirlpool 6 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Whirlpool is a well-known brand that offers innovative and user-friendly semi-automatic washing machines. This model has a 6 kg capacity and a 5-star energy rating that makes it energy-efficient and eco-friendly. It also has a magic clean feature that removes lint from the clothes automatically and prevents clogging of the drain pipe. It also has a smart scrub station that lets you scrub the clothes easily without bending or spilling water. The inbuilt memory function resumes the wash cycle from where it stopped in case of a power cut. The waterproof panel protects the machine from water splashes and shocks. You can grab this semi-automatic washing machine onFlipkart's big sale and enjoy a great discount.

Specifications of Whirlpool 6 kg Magic Clean 5 Star

- Capacity: 6 kg

- Wash programs: Normal, Heavy, Delicate

- Spin speed: 1400 RPM

- Power consumption: 340 W

- Dimensions: 74 cm x 43 cm x 90 cm

- Weight: 21 kg

- Warranty: 2 years on product and motor

Pros Cons Magic clean and smart scrub station features Manual intervention required for transferring clothes Inbuilt memory function and waterproof panel No inbuilt heater or air turbo drying

5. ONIDA 7 kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Onida is a reputed brand that offers affordable and durable semi-automatic washing machines. This model has a 7 kg capacity and features a powerful motor that delivers high performance and efficiency. It also has a multi-pulsator system that creates strong water currents to wash the clothes effectively and gently. The anti-rust fibre body ensures longevity and stability, while the castor wheels make it easy to move the machine around. The buzzer alerts you when the wash cycle is over. Flipkart offers today this semi-automatic washing machine at a very low price. Buy now!

Specifications of ONIDA 7 kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

- Capacity: 7 kg

- Wash programs: Normal, Heavy, Gentle

- Spin speed: 1350 RPM

- Power consumption: 370 W

- Dimensions: 76 cm x 44 cm x 89 cm

- Weight: 22 kg

- Warranty: 1 year on product and motor

Pros Cons Powerful motor and multi pulsator system Manual intervention required for transferring clothes Anti-rust fibre body and castor wheels No inbuilt heater or lint filter

6. Haier 8.5 kg 5 Star Anti-Bacterial Vortex Pulsator Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Haier is a global brand that offers stylish and functional semi-automatic washing machines. This model has an 8.5 kg capacity and a 5-star energy rating which makes it energy-efficient and eco-friendly. It also has an anti-bacterial vortex pulsator that creates strong water currents to wash the clothes thoroughly and prevent bacteria growth. It also has a magic filter that traps the lint and fluff from the clothes and keeps them clean and fresh. The transparent lid allows you to monitor the wash cycle, while the soft fall technology prevents any damage to the lid. The castor wheels make it easy to move the machine around.

Specifications of Haier 8.5 kg 5 Star Anti-Bacterial Vortex Pulsator Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

- Capacity: 8.5 kg

- Wash programs: Normal, Heavy, Gentle, Delicate

- Spin speed: 1300 RPM

- Power consumption: 380 W

- Dimensions: 80 cm x 48 cm x 95 cm

- Weight: 26 kg

- Warranty: 2 years on product and motor

Pros Cons Anti-bacterial vortex pulsator and magic filter features Manual intervention required for transferring clothes Transparent lid and soft fall technology No inbuilt heater or buzzer

7. Thomson 9 kg 5 Star Aqua Magic Double Waterfall Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Thomson is a brand that offers premium and elegant semi-automatic washing machines. This model has a 9 kg capacity and a 5-star energy rating, which makes it energy-efficient and eco-friendly. It also has an aqua magic feature that recycles the water used in the wash cycle and saves up to 50% of water. It also has a double waterfall system that creates strong water currents to wash the clothes effectively and gently. The lint filter traps the lint and fluff from the clothes and keeps them clean and fresh. The LED display shows the status of the wash cycle while the buzzer alerts you when it is over. You can buy this semi-automatic washing machine on Flipkart sale today while enjoying an amazing discount rate.

Specifications of Thomson 9 kg 5 Star Aqua Magic Double Waterfall Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

- Capacity: 9 kg

- Wash programs: Normal, Heavy, Gentle, Delicate

- Spin speed: 1400 RPM

- Power consumption: 400 W

- Dimensions: 82 cm x 48 cm x 97 cm

- Weight: 28 kg

- Warranty: 2 years on product and motor

Pros Cons Aqua magic and double waterfall features Manual intervention required for transferring clothes Lint filter and LED display No inbuilt heater or collar scrubber

Three best feature for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Voltas Beko 8 kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Capacity: 8 kg Spin speed: 1400 RPM Warranty: 2 years on product and 5 years on motor LG 7 kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Capacity: 7 kg Spin speed: 1350 RPM Warranty: 2 years on product and motor SAMSUNG 7.5 kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Capacity: 7.5 kg Spin speed: 1400 RPM Warranty: 2 years on product and motor Whirlpool 6 kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Capacity: 6 kg Spin speed: 1400 RPM Warranty: 2 years on product and motor ONIDA 7 kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Capacity: 7 kg Spin speed: 1350 RPM Warranty: 1 year on product and motor Haier 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Capacity: 8.5 kg Spin speed: 1300 RPM Warranty: 2 years on product and motor Thomson 9 kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Capacity: 9 kg Spin speed: 1400 RPM Warranty: 2 years on product and motor

Best overall product

The LG 7 kg 5 Star with Wind Jet Dry, Collar Scrubber and Rust Free Plastic Base Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is a feature loaded product with all the necessary specifications. It has a 7 kg capacity and a 5-star energy rating that makes it energy-efficient and eco-friendly. It also has a wind jet dry feature that uses air vents to dry the clothes faster and prevent mold formation. It also has a collar scrubber that helps you scrub the collars and cuffs of your shirts without damaging them. The rust-free plastic base ensures durability and stability, while the rat-away technology keeps rodents away from the machine.

Best value for money

The Voltas Beko by A Tata Product 8 kg with Fast Dry, Double Waterfall, 5 Wing Pulsator, Buzzer Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is the most affordable as well as feature loaded semi-automatic washing machine to purchase atFlipkart offer today. It has an 8 kg capacity and features a fast dry function that reduces the drying time by 30%. It also has a double waterfall system that creates strong water currents to remove dirt and stains from the clothes. The 5-wing pulsator ensures gentle yet effective washing while the buzzer alerts you when the wash cycle is over.

How to find the best semi-automatic washing machine?

Decide on your budget and capacity: Semi-automatic washing machines come in different price ranges and capacities, depending on the brand, features and performance. You should choose a model that suits your budget and can handle the amount of laundry you do regularly.

Compare the features and specifications: Semi-automatic washing machines have different features and specifications that affect their washing quality and efficiency. You should compare the wash programs, spin speed, power consumption, dimensions, weight, and warranty of different models and choose the one that meets your needs and preferences.

Read the reviews and ratings: You can also read the reviews and ratings of different semi-automatic washing machines on online shopping platforms like Flipkart. This will help you get an idea of the user experience, pros and cons, and customer service of different models and brands.

Check the offers and discounts: You can also check the offers and discounts on semi-automatic washing machines on Flipkart offer today, big sale 2023, and save up to 40% on your purchase. You can also avail free installation, delivery, and warranty services from Flipkart.

FAQs

Question : What are the benefits of semi-automatic washing machines?

Ans : Semi-automatic washing machines are a great choice for those who want to save time, water, and energy while doing laundry. They have two separate tubs, one for washing and one for drying, which allow you to manually transfer the clothes from one to another. This gives you more control over the wash cycle and lets you use different types of detergents and water levels for different fabrics. Semi-automatic washing machines also consume less electricity and water than fully automatic ones, making them more eco-friendly and cost-effective.

Question : What are the features to look for in semi-automatic washing machines?

Ans : Some of the features to look for in semi-automatic washing machines are: - Capacity: The capacity of the machine determines how much laundry you can wash at a time. You should choose a capacity that suits your family size and frequency of washing. - Wash programs: The wash programs are the different modes of washing that you can select according to the type and condition of your clothes. You should look for a machine that has wash programs for normal, heavy, gentle, and delicate fabrics. - Spin speed: The spin speed is the speed at which the machine spins the clothes to remove excess water. You should look for a machine that has a high spin speed to reduce the drying time and save energy.

Question : Where can I buy semi-automatic washing machines online?

Ans : You can buy semi-automatic washing machines online from various online shopping platforms like Flipkart. Flipkart offers some amazing deals on semi-automatic washing machines as part of its Flipkart big sale 2023. You can find some of the best brands and models of semi-automatic washing machines on Flipkart offer today and get them delivered to your doorstep with free installation and warranty. You can also compare the features, specifications, reviews, and ratings of different semi-automatic washing machines on Flipkart and choose the best one for your home.

