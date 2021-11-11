Flipkart sold double premium smartphones during Big Billion Day Sale 2021

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The sale of premium smartphones doubled this year during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale, the largest e-commerce platform exclusively told Livemint. Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale starts during the auspicious nine days (Navratra) around Diwali. This year Big Billion Day (BBD) Sale commenced on October 28 and went on till November 3. Interestingly, nearly 42 per cent premium smartphone purchases were made from Tier 3 cities. Smartphones from every brand like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Asus, Motorola, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Realme, etc., were available on Flipkart during BBD Sale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The sale of premium smartphones doubled this year during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale, the largest e-commerce platform exclusively told Livemint. Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale starts during the auspicious nine days (Navratra) around Diwali. This year Big Billion Day (BBD) Sale commenced on October 28 and went on till November 3. Interestingly, nearly 42 per cent premium smartphone purchases were made from Tier 3 cities. Smartphones from every brand like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Asus, Motorola, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Realme, etc., were available on Flipkart during BBD Sale.

“The number of premium smartphones sold during the Big Billion Days 2021 had doubled from The Big Billion Day Sale 2020. From this, 41.78% of premium smartphones were purchased by customers in Tier 3 cities," said Flipkart. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“The number of premium smartphones sold during the Big Billion Days 2021 had doubled from The Big Billion Day Sale 2020. From this, 41.78% of premium smartphones were purchased by customers in Tier 3 cities," said Flipkart. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The demand for the 5G smartphones also picked up during the Big Billion Day Sale 2021. “Overall, every 1 in 5 smartphones sold this TBBD was 5G-enabled," Flipkart added. Ironically, the 5G services are still not available in India but the urge shows that people are mentally prepared for this big change coming soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The popularity of Smart TV is also on the rise. Smartphone and Smart TV maker, Realme, claimed that it sold maximum number of Smart TV during the Big Billion Day Sale on Flipkart. It claims dominance in the Smart TVs sale on the e-commerce platform.

Flipkart does offer discounts on smartphones, Smart TVs, wearables, and other IoT devices during this yearly and much awaited sale period. Flipkart almost covers entire ZIP codes of the country with its distribution network. The Pay-on-delivery model helped the e-commerce giant to grow among the Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns and cities. The No-cost EMI further expanded its base among the urban buyers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}