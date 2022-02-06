Flipkart TV Days is live, get smart, 4K TVs at discount. All details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Flipkart, the homegrown e-commerce major, is back again with another sale. This time Flipkart is offering discounts on smart TVs. Buyers can get upto 70 per cent on smart, HD and FHD TVs. Flipkart TV Days is live today and will last till February 10. Flipkart TV Days will get you brands such as Redmi, Samsung, OnePlus, Vu, and other major electronics brands. The Flipkart TV Days is offering smart TVs of different sizes and in various resolutions, even the 4K. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The offer is available across sizes. Buyers can get large screen TVs as well as 32 inch TVs as well.

The offer is available across sizes. Buyers can get large screen TVs as well as 32 inch TVs as well.

There are cashback available too. Kotak Bank users and Axix Bank card users can avail extra benefits in this ongoing sale. Apart from that, buyers can also exchange their old TVs for a new one. This is available only on Samsung smart TVs. Realme is also offering the exchange value for your used TVs.

Flipkart is offering no cost EMI, buy back guarantee, brand warranty and brand warranty.

