The holiday season kicked off with Flipkart launching its much-anticipated Year-End Sale, a yearly extravaganza that promises an array of deals and discounts. Running from December 9th to 16th, this event by the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant ensures a festive shopping experience for everyone. As we reach the final day of the sale, those in search of a smartphone can rejoice, as we present the top five highly-rated deals spanning premium to mid-range categories.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (256 GB ROM, 12 GB RAM)

This smartphone is up for grabs at ₹124999. Customers can avail additional up to ₹25000 off on using debit and credit card transactions with terms and conditions applied. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G features a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB ROM for seamless performance. Its 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Display provides stunning visuals. Capture high-quality photos with a 200MP quad-camera setup and a 12MP front camera. The device is equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery for extended usage.

APPLE iPhone 14 (Blue, 128 GB)

The APPLE iPhone 14 is priced at ₹58999. This smartphone boasts a 128GB ROM and a 15.49 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR Display for vibrant visuals. Its camera setup includes a 12MP dual rear camera and a 12MP front camera. Powered by the A15 Bionic Chip with a 6-core processor, the device delivers swift and efficient performance.

Nothing Phone (2) (White, 512 GB)

This smartphone is currently retailing at ₹44999. The Nothing Phone (2) features a robust configuration with 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM, complemented by a 17.02 cm (6.7-inch) Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, the device ensures smooth performance. Capture stunning images with a dual 50MP(OIS) rear camera setup and a 32MP front camera. Its 4700mAh lithium-ion battery provides reliable power.

Google Pixel 7a (Charcoal, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

This smartphone from Google is up for grabs at ₹37999. The Google Pixel 7a boasts an efficient Tensor G2 Processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM for smooth performance. Its 15.49 cm (6.1-inch) Full HD+ display offers crisp visuals. The camera setup includes a 64MP(OIS) + 13MP rear duo and a 13MP front camera for impressive photography and houses a 4300mAh battery.

MOTOROLA Edge 40 Neo (Caneel Bay, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

This smartphone is currently priced on Flipkart at ₹22999. The MOTOROLA Edge 40 Neo features a powerful Dimensity 7030 Processor, along with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. Its 16.64 cm (6.55-inch) Full HD+ display delivers vibrant visuals. The camera setup includes a 50MP + 13MP rear duo and a 32MP front camera, ensuring impressive photography and houses a substantial 5000mAh battery.

