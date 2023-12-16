comScore
Flipkart Year End Sale ends today: Top 5 deals on smartphones - iPhone 14, Nothing Phone (2) and more

Flipkart's Year-End Sale offers deals and discounts on smartphones, including the SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, APPLE iPhone 14, Nothing Phone (2), Google Pixel 7a, and MOTOROLA Edge 40 Neo.

The holiday season kicked off with Flipkart launching its much-anticipated Year-End Sale, a yearly extravaganza that promises an array of deals and discounts. Running from December 9th to 16th, this event by the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant ensures a festive shopping experience for everyone. As we reach the final day of the sale, those in search of a smartphone can rejoice, as we present the top five highly-rated deals spanning premium to mid-range categories.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (256 GB ROM, 12 GB RAM)

This smartphone is up for grabs at 124999. Customers can avail additional up to 25000 off on using debit and credit card transactions with terms and conditions applied. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G features a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB ROM for seamless performance. Its 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Display provides stunning visuals. Capture high-quality photos with a 200MP quad-camera setup and a 12MP front camera. The device is equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery for extended usage.

APPLE iPhone 14 (Blue, 128 GB)

The APPLE iPhone 14 is priced at 58999. This smartphone boasts a 128GB ROM and a 15.49 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR Display for vibrant visuals. Its camera setup includes a 12MP dual rear camera and a 12MP front camera. Powered by the A15 Bionic Chip with a 6-core processor, the device delivers swift and efficient performance.

Nothing Phone (2) (White, 512 GB)

This smartphone is currently retailing at 44999. The Nothing Phone (2) features a robust configuration with 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM, complemented by a 17.02 cm (6.7-inch) Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, the device ensures smooth performance. Capture stunning images with a dual 50MP(OIS) rear camera setup and a 32MP front camera. Its 4700mAh lithium-ion battery provides reliable power.

Google Pixel 7a (Charcoal, 128 GB)  (8 GB RAM)

This smartphone from Google is up for grabs at 37999. The Google Pixel 7a boasts an efficient Tensor G2 Processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM for smooth performance. Its 15.49 cm (6.1-inch) Full HD+ display offers crisp visuals. The camera setup includes a 64MP(OIS) + 13MP rear duo and a 13MP front camera for impressive photography and houses a 4300mAh battery.

MOTOROLA Edge 40 Neo (Caneel Bay, 128 GB)  (8 GB RAM)

This smartphone is currently priced on Flipkart at 22999. The MOTOROLA Edge 40 Neo features a powerful Dimensity 7030 Processor, along with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. Its 16.64 cm (6.55-inch) Full HD+ display delivers vibrant visuals. The camera setup includes a 50MP + 13MP rear duo and a 32MP front camera, ensuring impressive photography and houses a substantial 5000mAh battery.

 

 

Published: 16 Dec 2023, 02:09 PM IST
