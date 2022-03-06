Flipkart’s Big Bachat Dhamaal sale ends tonight. The largest e-commerce portal is offering discounts on mobile phones, electronics, accessories, clothing, décor, groceries and other household items. Flipkart is also giving ₹50 instant cashback on usage of Paytm wallet for purchasing items during the Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. The sale period provides easy returns, free delivery and low prices. There are products classified under ₹49 to ₹999 on Flikart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. Smartphones are also on sale.

The Flipkart’s Big Bachat Dhamaal sale is offering the Google Pixel 4a at ₹28,999 for the 6GB variant. The phone with 128GB internal storage comes with a 5.81 inch display and a 12MP rear camera. For the selfies Pixel 4a sports an 8MP lens.

Similarly, Samsung Galaxy F42 5G smartphone is available for ₹20,999. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Galaxy F42 features a 6.6 inch FHD+ display. The smartphone gets triple camera set up of 64MP main lens along with a 5MP and a 2MP sensor. The F42 5G has an 8MP selfie lens. The smartphone comes with 5,000mAh battery and Dimensity 700 chipset.

The Vivo X70 Pro is selling at ₹46,990. It has similar RAM/ROM combination as F42. The Vivo X70 Pro uses MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and a 4,450mAh battery. The phone features quad camera set up of 50MP+12MP+12MP+8MP at the back and a single 32MP front camera. The X70 Pro has a display size of 6.56 inch in FHD+ format.

The Oppo F19s is available for purchase at ₹19,990. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with a 6.43 inch FHD+ display. The F19s has triple camera set up of 48MP+2MP+2MP along with a 126MP front camera. The smartphone gets a 5,000mAh battery and Snapdragon 662 chipset.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro can be yours at ₹34,999. With a 6.7 inch FHD+ display, the Edge 20 Pro comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It has a 108MP main lens along with 16MP secondary and an 8MP tertiary sensor. The Edge 20 Pro sports a 32MP selfie camera. The phone has a 4,500mAh battery and Snapdragon 870 processor.

