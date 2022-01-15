Flipkart’s Big Saving Days to go live on January 17 along with Amazon’s sale

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Flipkart, the homegrown e-commerce major, will start its Big Saving Days starting January 17 which will be live till January 22. The early access program for the Plus users will start on January 16 at 12:00 am. This will coincides with Amazon's Great Republic Day sale which will go live on the same date but only till January 20. These two e-commerce portals will offer discounts on smartphones, accessories, home appliances, laptops, smart TVs, smartwatches, groceries and other household items of daily use.

Flipkart's Big Savings Days will be a chance for buyers to get their favourite electronics items before Union Budget which is expected to make smartphones and other electrical items costly.

Flipkart Big Savings Days will see smartphone brands like Apple, Realme, Poco, Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo and Infinix offering nearly 40 per cent discounts on their respective products. Smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, Xiaomi, OnePlus, etc, will also be available during the six days sale phase.

Smartwatches from Realme, Redmi, Honor, Pebble and Samsung, etc, will go on sale as well. Laptops from HP, Asus, Dell, Apple, and MSI will also see a drop in their respective prices. TWS segment with players like boat, Oppo, Boult, and Realme, etc will be offered too as well at discounted rates.

Buyers will also get 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank cards.

