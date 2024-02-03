Foldable iPhone or iPad? Apple prepares to enter foldable device market by 2027, suggests report
Apple may launch a foldable device in 2026 or 2027, with a display size of 7 to 8 inches, potentially competing with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Apple enthusiasts may soon witness the tech giant's foray into the world of foldable devices, as recent speculations suggest a potential launch in either 2026 or possibly extending into 2027. Despite the long-standing anticipation surrounding a foldable iPhone or iPad, concrete details have remained elusive, with only patent sketches offering glimpses into Apple's developments in this intriguing arena.