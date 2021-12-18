Foldable smartphone revenues to touch 3,200 crore in 2022

Among the smartphone OEMs only Samsung has been able to establish itself as a technology leader through successful R&D and commercialisation of foldable form factor. With the result, the foldable smartphones have seen acceptability in the market resulting in uptake of its sales in 2021, when Samsung launched 3rd generation of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold as well as Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Both the foldable smartphones have seen good response from the market, though foldable form factor sells more than the flip form factor.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}