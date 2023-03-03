Ford's patent to ensure timely payments; will remotely shut down if EMI missed

Ford's patent to ensure timely payments; will remotely shut down if EMI missed2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 02:50 PM IST
- According to the Ford patent application for repossession-linked technology, cruise control and automated windows could be disabled if a consumer doesn’t acknowledge a notice of an overdue car payment. Ford could also shut down key fobs, door locks — even the accelerator or the engine itself.
Ford Motor Co. has applied for a patent on a technology that allows them to remotely disable a car's radio or air conditioning, deny access to the vehicle, or trigger a continuous beeping sound in case of missed car payments. However, Ford has clarified that it has no immediate plans to implement this technology, as it is just one of the numerous patents filed by the automotive behemoth.
