Ford's patent to ensure timely payments; will remotely shut down if EMI missed

Ford Motor Co. has applied for a patent on a technology that allows them to remotely disable a car's radio or air conditioning, deny access to the vehicle, or trigger a continuous beeping sound in case of missed car payments. However, Ford has clarified that it has no immediate plans to implement this technology, as it is just one of the numerous patents filed by the automotive behemoth.

The timing of this development from Ford Motor is worrisome for car owners as loan delinquencies have been gradually increasing after a lull during the pandemic. According to Cox Automotive data, the number of severely delinquent auto loans reached its highest level since 2006 in January. While technology has been used to assist with repossessions before, the patent application is extensive and includes the concept of an autonomous vehicle driving itself to a more accessible location for collection by a tow truck.

“It really seems like you’re opening up a can of worms that, as a manufacturer, you don’t really need to be doing," said John Van Alst, a senior attorney with the National Consumer Law Center.

According to the Ford patent application for repossession-linked technology, cruise control and automated windows could be disabled if a consumer doesn’t acknowledge a notice of an overdue car payment. Ford could also shut down key fobs, door locks — even the accelerator or the engine itself.

“Disabling such components may cause an additional level of discomfort to a driver and occupants of the vehicle," the patent application states.

Wes Sherwood, a spokesman for the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, said Ford has “no plan to deploy this." Ford was granted more than 1,300 patents in 2022 as part of “encouraging a culture of innovation," the automaker said in an email.

“We submit patents on new inventions as a normal course of business, but they aren’t necessarily an indication of new business or product plans," Ford said in the statement.

The patent is concerning because by creating this technology, lenders with less-than-stellar reputations for repossessions could possibly take advantage of it, NCLC’s Van Alst said.

“You’ve now created this device which is like the doomsday device in Dr. Strangelove," he said.

The patent application indicates that car owners would be unable to turn off the beeping sound without first contacting their auto lender about a delinquency.

