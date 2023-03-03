Ford's patent to ensure timely payments; will remotely shut down if EMI missed

The timing of this development from Ford Motor is worrisome for car owners as loan delinquencies have been gradually increasing after a lull during the pandemic. According to Cox Automotive data, the number of severely delinquent auto loans reached its highest level since 2006 in January. While technology has been used to assist with repossessions before, the patent application is extensive and includes the concept of an autonomous vehicle driving itself to a more accessible location for collection by a tow truck.