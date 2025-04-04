Forget Ghibli-style art—here’s how to turn your images into a Simpsons or Marvel comic-like character!

OpenAI recently launched its 4o Image Generation feature which took the internet by storm with its ability to transform real-life images into some of the most popular art forms. Among them, the Studio Ghibli-inspired aesthetic quickly became a viral sensation, driving a surge in engagement. As a result, the San Francisco-based company saw its average weekly users for ChatGPT surpass 150 million for the first time this year.

Advertisement

But do you know there are several other art styles you can transform your real-life images into? What if you are a Marvel fan and would like to try your hand at converting yourself into a Marvel-like character based on the prompts you give, adding details to clothes, styling, and the mood of the image?

Curious to try out other artistic designs apart from the Studio Ghibli style, we tried transforming images into Marvel comic style and popular cartoon characters, Simpsons, which rule the meme world.

Here is how to transform your images into Marvel-like style and Simpsons characters on ChatGPT: Step 1. Upload your image on the ChatGPT ‘Ask Anything’ tab.

Step 2. Add a prompt to turn the image into a Marvel-style art.

Advertisement

Step 3. Wait, and you are good to go. The results will transform your image as per the prompt.

ChatGPT turns real-life image into a Marvel comic-style scene.

Similarly, you can turn your images into popular Simpsons characters.

Step 1. Upload your image on the ChatGPT ‘Ask Anything’ tab.

Advertisement

Step 2. Add a prompt to turn the image into Simpsons style.

ChatGPT turns a real-life image into a Simpson-style character.

Pixar art Apart from these art styles. You can also try out the Pixar Art style. As the name suggests, it produces round and soft shapes that appear approachable, like Joy from Inside Out or Woody from Toy Story. This one is definitely recommended!

Advertisement

Caricature art Moreover, to turn your images into a caricature style, just add the prompt ‘Turn image into caricature style’. Caricature exaggerates facial features, emphasising personality. It often uses high contrast, bold lines, and sharp distortions.

Also Read | Forget Ghibli—Explore 10 incredible AI art styles you can create with ChatGPT

How does AI convert images into artistic portraits? In its official blog post on March 25, 2025, the San Francisco-based company advocated that OpenAI will be able to develop more sophisticated, practical and highly functional images with its 4o Image Generation model.