Forget Passwords and Badges: Your Body Is Your Next Security Key
Danny Lewis , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 14 Feb 2024, 12:13 PM IST
SummaryBiometric scanning and AI advances mean security systems could use traits from your gait to your gaze to unlock your company’s building and systems.
Instead of posing for a photo and setting up passwords, in the future a new employee might spend a few minutes supplying biometric information. Face scanned, gait analyzed, spoken phrase recorded and voilà: Your body becomes your security key.
