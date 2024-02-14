Forget Passwords and Badges: Your Body Is Your Next Security Key

Eye scans featured heavily in the 2002 sci-fi film “Minority Report," which Lazzouni calls one of his favorites. In the movie, Tom Cruise’s character accesses his highly secure workplace with the technology, which later comes back to haunt him. Despite the movie’s dystopian slant, Lazzouni says he finds it exciting: “All you need to do is to just look into the reflection of that device that you are looking at, and it could read your iris and automatically give you all of the access that you need for whatever you need to interact with."