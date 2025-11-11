Fortnite servers down for v38.10 update: Here’s when downtime ends and what’s new in the Simpsons crossover

If you are staring at a “servers not responding” message in Fortnite today, do not worry - it is not your connection. Epic Games has officially taken Fortnite offline for its v38.10 update. According to Fortnite Status, downtime began at 9:00 AM UTC on 11 November 2025 and servers are expected to return by 10:30 AM UTC. For US players, that means the game should be back online around 5:30 AM Eastern Time (ET).

Advertisement

Epic confirmed that matchmaking shut down a few minutes before maintenance began, which is standard practice for big patches.

What is new in the v38.10 update? This week’s update packs in a major expansion of Fortnite’s ongoing Simpsons collaboration. Expect new skins, gameplay items and even a bit of Springfield chaos.

Here is what is confirmed in the patch: Moe Skin: The iconic bartender Moe Szyslak is coming to the Item Shop.

Spider-Pig (Plopper): Homer’s beloved sidekick joins as a new companion you can equip.

Falling Donuts: A bizarre new gameplay effect linked to Homer’s Zero Shard Remote.

Homer Clones: Another new mechanic, possibly rolling out later in the week.

Hidden Files: Dataminers have spotted early Stranger Things crossover cosmetics in the new build.

Advertisement

Epic says this is the “biggest Simpsons content drop yet,” hinting that the collaboration may continue through late November.

When you can log back in Servers are expected to be live again by 10:30 AM UTC / 5:30 AM ET; however, this is not always instantaneous for everyone. Epic usually rolls regions back online in waves, and a bit of matchmaking congestion is common right after downtime.

Players can download patch files while the servers are offline, so you will be ready to jump straight in once maintenance ends. All your progress, Battle Pass levels, and items remain completely safe during the update - Epic’s server maintenance doesn’t affect player data.

What is next? Beyond the Simpsons crossover, Fortnite’s new files point to another big event - a possible Stranger Things collaboration later this month. Epic has yet to confirm it, but with patch v38.10 dropping clues, fans are already buzzing about what is next.

Advertisement

FAQs Are Fortnite servers down right now? Yes, servers are currently down for scheduled maintenance related to the v38.10 update.

When will Fortnite servers be back up? Servers are expected to return by 10:30 AM UTC, which is 5:30 AM Eastern Time.