Four ways Ukraine’s drone innovations are changing warfare

The cutting edge of drone warfare is the front line of Ukraine’s defense against Russia, where soldiers and manufacturers are innovating to counter Moscow’s battlefield advantages.

In recent months, Ukraine has launched drones that intercept Russian flying machines or incinerate tree lines by dropping molten metal. Also in testing: drones that carry automatic rifles and grenade launchers.

With a smaller military and fewer resources, Ukraine is relying on tech to combat Russia’s might. Once limited to dropping bomblets, Ukraine’s drones now do everything from planting mines to delivering supplies.

Forged in the furnace of battle, the drone innovations are focused on attaining an edge over Russia cheaply, quickly and for as long as possible. Ukrainian drone hacks are often rapidly copied and mass produced by the Russians, eroding any tactical advantage.

Drone manufacturers, who now enjoy tax breaks, are churning out hundreds of thousands of small, cheap, strong and agile quadcopters. They also maintain close contact with soldiers, so designs are battle-ready. “That’s how we evolve," said a founding member of drone manufacturer Wild Hornets.

The increasingly sophisticated devices are the basis for the following Ukrainian innovations that are changing the battlefield.

Drone-on-drone warfare

Ukraine has found the solution to a problem that has vexed Western defense companies for more than a decade: how to combat cheap aerial drones.

Instead of fighting Russian reconnaissance drones with lasers, jammers or even nets, Ukraine uses its own drones.

Ukrainians use small craft—quadcopters and fixed-wing—that fly faster and higher than standard first-person-view drones to destroy Russia’s spy drones.

The Ukrainian drones use a digital communication system that relays better quality images, helping to find a target, said Ukrainian activist Serhiy Sternenko, who raises funds to buy drones for the military.

The main attraction, though, is the price. Where surface-to-air missiles cost hundreds of thousands of dollars each, drones are as little as $700 apiece.

Sternenko dubs the drone-on-drone attacks “Russia-slaying in the skies," and says the tactic has also taken out two Russian helicopters.

Russian reconnaissance drones have all but vanished over some cities, he added. On the front line, too, the impact is noticeable. “There is much less reconnaissance flying in the air than three months ago," said a Ukrainian platoon commander. “They can’t use their artillery as effectively as before."

Eliminating Russian eyes-in-the-sky could make it less risky for Ukraine to deploy precious Western antiaircraft systems closer to the front line where they could shield infantry against Russian glide bombs.

Still, Russia is adapting too, disguising its spy drones as Ukrainian, fitting them with additional rearview cameras and flying them higher to evade detection, Sternenko said.

Success in downing reconnaissance drones is driving development of drones to intercept Iranian-made Shahed drones, which Russia has used alongside missiles to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses.

“We already have some prototypes," Sternenko said. “At this very moment we are building a fully-fledged air-defense system to cover Ukrainian cities."

‘Dragon’s Breath’

The war in Ukraine is being waged from tree line to tree line, with troops using the canopy to hide from drones swarming overhead.

To break through that cover, Ukraine’s Dragon’s Breath drone showers enemy positions with thermite—a mixture of finely powdered aluminum and iron oxide that produces a very high temperature on combustion.

Typically used in welding, the incendiary mixture burns through equipment, provisions and cover, exposing enemy troops to attack from rearguard drones.

Soon after the Dragon’s Breath drone appeared on the front lines, Russian forces deployed drones with similar capabilities.

“A good gauge of what’s effective is if the Russians try to copy it," said weapons analyst Matthew Moss.

‘Queen of Hornets’

On the edge of a field behind the front line with Russia, a Ukrainian soldier fastened a grenade launcher to the underside of a Queen of Hornets quadcopter.

Drone pilot Mykhailo Kudliak donned his vision goggles, flew the drone toward the wreckage of a vehicle and fired.

The test run was a success.

Conventional armed drones detonate on impact with a target or must drop their munitions from above, making them vulnerable to electronic-jamming devices. The drone-mounted grenade launcher can fire at a distance, enabling it to get through the antidrone force field that jammers create around targets. Locking onto a target is a challenge—particularly if it is moving—but using artificial intelligence to assist with aim might increase the hit rate, Moss said.

Other experiments include mounting an assault rifle on a drone with a trigger mechanism to fire it midflight. The weapon is crude, imprecise and can fire only as many bullets as in a single magazine, but it could be used to harass and suppress enemy fire.

The aim is to preserve scarce infantry by limiting exposure to close combat. “The dream is to sit in a lounge somewhere, open up our laptops and start fighting," said Ukrainian drone platoon commander Serhiy Ihnatuka.

Mother ship drones

In the early days of the war, drones carried small weights over a short distance. Today, some models like the Vampire transport up to 20 pounds of explosives.

The increased strength has widened drone capabilities to include resupplying troops in trenches and laying mines behind enemy lines.

The Queen of Hornets quadcopter can hover at a height of 2 meters (6.6 feet), enabling it to deposit a load without damage.

A drone’s range is limited by its battery life. To overcome that, both Russia and Ukraine are using larger drones with longer range, like the Vampire, as mother ships to drop off smaller FPVs with one-way munitions.

“If you can fly a larger drone undetected…and hit targets that aren’t expecting to be hit, that’s very valuable," said Moss, the weapons analyst.