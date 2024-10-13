Four ways Ukraine’s drone innovations are changing warfare
Isabel Coles , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 13 Oct 2024, 04:45 PM IST
SummaryAerial craft engineered to counter Russia’s battlefield advantages can intercept spy drones, plant mines and spew molten metal.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The cutting edge of drone warfare is the front line of Ukraine’s defense against Russia, where soldiers and manufacturers are innovating to counter Moscow’s battlefield advantages.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less