India's iPhone dream faces setback as Foxconn recalls Chinese tech experts

“Whenever there is a significant geographical shift of an established supply chain—such as that we’re seeing Apple undertake—there is some amount of disruption and adjustments that happen as part of the technology transfer process. The government, as part of the established process under Press Note 3 (of 2020), issues visas to visiting delegations of foreign nations based on their applications. Even as some Chinese nationals are being withdrawn, there are executives from the US, Taiwan and Vietnam who have replaced them. Any impact on the Indian electronics ecosystem is thus likely to be limited, and short-term," the government official cited earlier added, requesting anonymity.