Foxconn India iPhone plant unlikely to reopen until Jan 7, says govt official
- Foxconn plant was closed on Dec 18 following protests over 250 of its workers being treated for food poisoning
Apple Inc supplier Foxconn is unlikely to reopen its shuttered south Indian iPhone manufacturing facility until January 7, a senior government official familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The Foxconn plant, located in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, was closed on Dec. 18, following protests over 250 of its workers being treated for food poisoning. Apple has since placed the factory on probation after discovering that some dormitories and dining rooms did not meet required standards.
The company, officially known as Hon Hai Precision, told the Tamil Nadu state government it was still working to address Apple's concerns over workers' living conditions, the official said.
Foxconn also makes phones for Xiaomi India.
