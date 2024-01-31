Free Fire Max is a slightly revamped version of the original Free Fire game that was banned by the Indian government in February 2022. Free Fire Max has made a name for itself among the Indian masses with its vibrant graphics and intense gameplay. Adding to the buzz around the game, its developers, 111 Dot Studios, release daily redeem codes that give users access to tons of paid stuff for free.

Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 31, 2024:

FFSJEURYFH6GBDNE

F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7

F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF

F5M6NMYKHGIO867U

FYTGFVAQ2U34Y6TR

FHNSJUA65RQ2FDCV

F4J5TGY6TGSBN34J

F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ

FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U

F6HGGFBCNJ3NRTGR

MHM5D8ZQZP22

What are Free Fire Max redeem codes?

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes made up of capital letters and numbers. The Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items such as weapons, diamonds, skins and more.

Do Note that the codes are only available for a limited time (up to 12 hours) and only to the first 500 users. So hurry up and redeem them before they run out

How to use Free Fire Max redeem codes?

1) Go to the Garena Free Fire Max's official Rewards Redemption site on your web browser.

2) Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

3) Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

4) Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

