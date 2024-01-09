Garena Free Fire Max is a slightly revamped version of the original Garena Free Fire. It was launched in the country in 2021 when the original game was banned by the Indian government and has since then been a staple among the Indian masses. Apart from the addictive gameplay and vibrant graphics, another factor that binds the users to this game is the release of daily redeemable codes which promise a word of in-game goodies without much effort.

What are Free Fire Max redeem codes?

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are 12-digit alpha numeric codes that hold a special attraction for fans of this battle royal game, giving them the chance to get their hands on exclusive rewards usually acquired through in-app purchases. These codes unlock various in-game rewards, providing players with exciting bonuses such as skins, weapons and character enhancements. The allure of these codes acts as a strategic marketing tactic, creating a sense of anticipation and reward among the player base.

By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 9:

ZZATXB24QES8

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

4TPQRDQJHVP4

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

WD2ATK3ZEA55

FFIC33NTEUKA

HFNSJ6W74Z48

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

VNY3MQWNKEGU

E2F86ZREMK49

U8S47JGJH5MG

How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes?

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

