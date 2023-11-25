Hello User
Business News/ Technology / From boAt to Mivi: Best Gaming TWS earbuds under 2000 this November 2023

From boAt to Mivi: Best Gaming TWS earbuds under 2000 this November 2023

Livemint

truke BTG Neo Dual Pairing Earbuds, Boult Audio Z40 Pro, boAt Immortal 121, Mivi Commando Q9 Gaming TWS, and Fireboltt Fire Pods Vega 811 are some of the top-rated gaming earbuds under 2,000.

The Mivi Commando Q9 Gaming TWS earbuds are priced at 1999.

In the ever-changing tech world, gamers are always searching for new ways to make their gaming experience better. This November, we have curated a list of the best affordable gaming earbuds under 2,000. If you missed your chance during the festive sale season, worry not. Here are some of these top-rated products under the segment available on Amazon:

truke BTG Neo Dual Pairing Earbuds

The truke Newly Launched BTG Neo Dual Pairing Earbuds are up for grabs at 1399. These earbuds come with Dual Pairing, 6-mic Environmental Noise Cancellation, and dual power. Dual mode technology, Bluetooth 5.3, touch controls, and IPX5 protection ensure a seamless and immersive gaming adventure, as per the company. They are claimed to offer 80 hours of playback, fast charging, and a 12-month warranty with 350+ service points.

Boult Audio Z40 Pro

The Boult Audio Z40 Pro is retailing at 1599. These earbuds feature are claimed to offer 100-hour playtime, Quad Mic ENC, 45ms low latency gaming mode, powerful 10mm bass drivers, premium rubber grip case, feather-touch controls, and ultra-fast Type-C charging.

boAt Immortal 121

The boAt Immortal 121 TWS gaming earbuds are available at a price tag of 1699. They feature a BEAST Mode for 40ms low latency and claimed to offer 40 hours of total playtime, boAt Signature Sound, quad mics for clear calls, ASAP Charge for quick top-ups, Bluetooth 5.3, and IPX4 water resistance for a carefree gaming experience.

Mivi Commando Q9 Gaming TWS

The Mivi Commando Q9 Gaming TWS earbuds are priced at 1999. They feature a distinctive hexagonal design with a matte finish, Quad Mic ENC for clear calls, powerful bass with 13mm drivers, 50 hours playtime, and a 35ms gaming mode. It comes in four colors, and is claimed to offer the dual RGB lighting that replicates Aurora Lights for a dynamic user experience.

Fireboltt Fire Pods Vega 811

The Fireboltt Fire Pods Vega 811 TWS earbuds can be purchased from Amazon for 2000. These earbuds offer dynamic audio with a 10mm driver, Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, 25dB ANC for sound, FireX Quad Mic ENC for clear calls, 40ms gaming mode, and app control with EQ options. The Fire Charge Type-C is claimed to enable fast charging, ensuring minimal downtime with a total 24 hour of playtime.

