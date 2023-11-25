In the ever-changing tech world, gamers are always searching for new ways to make their gaming experience better. This November, we have curated a list of the best affordable gaming earbuds under ₹2,000. If you missed your chance during the festive sale season, worry not. Here are some of these top-rated products under the segment available on Amazon: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

truke BTG Neo Dual Pairing Earbuds The truke Newly Launched BTG Neo Dual Pairing Earbuds are up for grabs at ₹1399. These earbuds come with Dual Pairing, 6-mic Environmental Noise Cancellation, and dual power. Dual mode technology, Bluetooth 5.3, touch controls, and IPX5 protection ensure a seamless and immersive gaming adventure, as per the company. They are claimed to offer 80 hours of playback, fast charging, and a 12-month warranty with 350+ service points.

Boult Audio Z40 Pro The Boult Audio Z40 Pro is retailing at ₹1599. These earbuds feature are claimed to offer 100-hour playtime, Quad Mic ENC, 45ms low latency gaming mode, powerful 10mm bass drivers, premium rubber grip case, feather-touch controls, and ultra-fast Type-C charging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

boAt Immortal 121 The boAt Immortal 121 TWS gaming earbuds are available at a price tag of ₹1699. They feature a BEAST Mode for 40ms low latency and claimed to offer 40 hours of total playtime, boAt Signature Sound, quad mics for clear calls, ASAP Charge for quick top-ups, Bluetooth 5.3, and IPX4 water resistance for a carefree gaming experience.

Mivi Commando Q9 Gaming TWS The Mivi Commando Q9 Gaming TWS earbuds are priced at ₹1999. They feature a distinctive hexagonal design with a matte finish, Quad Mic ENC for clear calls, powerful bass with 13mm drivers, 50 hours playtime, and a 35ms gaming mode. It comes in four colors, and is claimed to offer the dual RGB lighting that replicates Aurora Lights for a dynamic user experience.

Fireboltt Fire Pods Vega 811 The Fireboltt Fire Pods Vega 811 TWS earbuds can be purchased from Amazon for ₹2000. These earbuds offer dynamic audio with a 10mm driver, Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, 25dB ANC for sound, FireX Quad Mic ENC for clear calls, 40ms gaming mode, and app control with EQ options. The Fire Charge Type-C is claimed to enable fast charging, ensuring minimal downtime with a total 24 hour of playtime. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

